Gwent Police were called to reports of a one-way crash on Groes-Faen Terrace, Bargoed at 4am.

Police officers and paramedics were called following the crash, which involved a single car.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from the Caerphilly area, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road remains closed from the junction with Factory Road and Deri town with diversions in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam footage are urged to contact Gwent Police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Groes-Faen Terrace, Bargoed, at around 4am on Friday, April 5.

“Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time, has any information or dashcam footage, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400109218.”