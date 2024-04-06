The company’s new bilingual destinations went live on April 1 across all their routes.

The destination flashes back and forth every few seconds switching from English and Welsh.

The destinations are now bilingual (Image: Mark Vrettos)

Newport Bus has also removed the scrolling text used previously for ‘via’ points as those with visual impairments or dyslexia found this more difficult to read.

A spokesperson for Newport Bus sad: “Our bilingual destinations went live on April 1 and will be seen on all routes we operate.

“As part of the changes we also have removed the scrolling text we used previously for ‘via’ points following feedback that those with visual impairments or dyslexia found this more difficult to read.”

Earlier this month Newport Transport announced the addition of two new double-decker electric buses and eleven new single-decker buses to its already sizeable fleet of electric vehicles.

The purchase of these buses increases the size of Newport Transport's fully electric fleet to 57 buses, accountable for 80 per cent of the non-school operation.

The move aligns with Newport Transport's goal towards a total electric fleet of buses by 2028.