THE RSPCA is seeking to trace the owner of an emaciated dog that was thrown into a Caerphilly lake.

A member of the public made the distressing discovery at Cwm Darran Park at Deri, near Bargoed, on Good Friday evening, March 29.

The brown-coloured bulldog was found near a fishing pontoon on the lake, around 100 yards from the beauty spot’s car park.

A park ranger was alerted and he was able to retrieve the dog’s body from the waters.

The female French Bulldog was in an emaciated condition (Image: RSPCA)

The female French Bulldog had been poorly kept before she was thrown in the lake.

She was in an emaciated condition and she had been suffering with severe ear problems.

A vet based in Merthyr who examined the dog’s body scored her just one out of nine on a body condition rating, which corresponds to an emaciated state. The vet found that her ears were scarred with thickened flaps and her teeth were worn down.

Her ears were scarred with thickened flaps (Image: RSPCA)

THE RSPCA is unsure if the dog was "alive or dead when she entered the lake."

The dog was microchipped by a former owner, who rehomed her and the RSPCA is seeking information that will help identify her current owner.

RSPCA Inspector Sophie Daniels said: “We don’t know whether this poor dog was alive or dead when she entered the lake, but she was certainly emaciated before she was dumped there.

“The body was incredibly skinny and she scored the lowest possible body condition score. Her ear problems were chronic, so it looks like she has been neglected for some time.

Her body was incredibly skinny (Image: RSPCA)

“The examination also showed signs that this dog had given birth to puppies.

“She was rehomed by her former owner, but we are hoping someone may have seen a dog like this in their locality and we can establish what has happened. If anyone has any information we would urge them to come forward and call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”

