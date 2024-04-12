Mr and Mrs Howard want to add a garage with a gym to their house on Chain Road for their own use.

The couple submitted plans to build a garage with a toilet and access to a lower ground-floor gym last month, a consultation on the application is due on April 18.

There are currently no objections to the proposal based on its scale and size to reduce the visual impact of the building.

What the current property at Little Orchard looks like as it now. Picture: TD Architect (Image: TD Architect)Images by TD Architect show that the garage will be built to connect to the house with a patio and two new planting beds with new trees to be native fruit varieties on dwarfing rootstock.

There will also be a hedgehog house which will be in the new hedge near the boundary of the property.

Mixed native species of hedge will be planted to include Blackthorn: Crab Apple, Dog Rose: Dogwood, Elder: Field maple, Guelder Rose: Hawthorn Hazel., and Holly spindle planted in two rows with equal spacing of 550mm between the saplings.

Alongside the garage and WC on the ground floor, there will be steps to access the lower ground floor where there will be a gym and room for storage.

What the property at Little Orchard would like with the proposed garage and greenery. Picture: TD Architect (Image: TD Architect)

Plans also show how the front, side and rear elevation will look upon completion, the garage will have timber cladding to the ground floor and face brickwork will be on the lower ground floor.

Windows will be double glazed along with a sedum ‘green’ roof finish & bird box to the north elevation, with stormwater to run into the soakaway system.

There will also be stairs from the garage which will lead up to the main home. The couple plan to protect the tree at the rear of the property to prevent accidental damage during construction.