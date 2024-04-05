A golf break and spa break are up for grabs, as are golf lessons, a gin-making experience at Hensol Castle Distillery, tickets to various events (such as Faulty Towers, the Bonfire Night fireworks display and Christmas parties), afternoon tea and personal training sessions.

To take part in the 25 days of giveaways (from 2nd to 26th April), people need to keep an eye on the Vale Resort’s social media channels – Facebook (@thevaleresort) and Instagram (@thevaleresort) – and react accordingly with the giveaway posts.

As well as this, the Vale Resort will also be offering monthly deals, such as afternoon tea, personal training sessions and twilight golf from £25 per person, 25 per cent discounts across the spa and leisure club, as well as a two-course meal in the Vale Grill.

There will also be a 25-year anniversary dinner held at Vale Resort later in the year.

The independent 4-star Vale Resort was built by the Leeke family and is made up of the 143-bedroom Vale Hotel, two championship golf courses, extensive leisure and sports facilities, Wales’s largest spa, extensive conference and events facilities, restaurants, bars and Hensol Castle, an exclusive wedding and events venue which also incorporates a distillery.

Over the past 25 years, the Vale Resort has accommodated more than five million guests, cleared over 35,000 barrels of alcohol, Sir Steve Redgrave opened the Wales National Golf Course in June 2003 and Jilly Cooper launched her “Wicked” bestseller at a luncheon in November 2006.

On the resort, Stephen Leeke, managing director of www.valeresort.com, said: “When I started at the Vale Resort in 1994, we had a portacabin, driving range and 9-hole golf course. My father, Gerald, had a love for sport and had a vision for a sporting hotel.

“It’s been the proverbial extension on the extension since then which has culminated in the world class facilities which you see today.”