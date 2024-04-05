The fatal crash happened around 8:45pm on Monday April 2 2024 on Mynydd Newydd Road, Penlan, Swansea near the junction of Roger Street.

The motorcyclist who died has been named as Stephanie Morris, 46, from Blaen-y-Maes, Swansea.

Better known as Steph, her daughter Chelsea called her mum the "kindest person you could ever meet" and "a well-respected character in the community."

Stephanie Morris (Image: South Wales Police)

Chelsea said: “Mum was a much-loved mother, nanny, sister, aunty and friend.

“She was the kindest person you could ever meet, generous with her love and time and no matter how you were feeling, she would brighten your day with her presence.

“She was one of a kind and a well-respected character in the community, illustrated by the outpouring of love and kindness on Facebook by so many people.

“It is obvious that she will be missed by so many people and leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

“As a family we are all shocked by her death and are struggling to process all our emotions.

“We would however, like to take this opportunity to thank all the emergency services and public who attended the scene and tried to help Mum.

“We now ask for some privacy to allow us to try to grieve in privacy.

"Rest in peace Mum.”

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the crash which involved a motorcyclist who was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle and the driver of a Ford Fiesta.

Those who may have witnessed the crash are urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "The motorcyclist who died following a road traffic collision which happened on Monday, April 1, on Mynydd Newydd Road, Swansea has been named as Stephanie Morris, 46, from Blaen-y-Maes, Swansea.

"South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision which happened around 8:45pm on Monday 1st April 2024 on at Mynydd Newydd Road, Penlan, Swansea near the junction of Roger Street.

"The collision involved a motorcyclist who was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle and the driver of a Ford Fiesta.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage to contact us via one of the following means, quoting the occurrence number 2400105620."