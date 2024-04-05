The health authority is working in conjunction with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board following the identification of measles in two children.

As of now, no outbreak has been declared.

The patients are currently receiving suitable care while their contacts have been identified and their parents informed on actions to take and the signs and symptoms of measles.

As part of the investigation of these cases, parents and guardians of children who visited the Children’s Emergency Assessment Unit (CEAU) at the Grange Hospital, Cwmbran, over the Easter weekend are being informed via text message about possible contact with a measles case.

Parents who do not receive a text have been reassured that there is no cause for concern.

Beverley Griggs, consultant in public health for Public Health Wales and chairperson of the multi-agency incident management team, said: "We are taking this opportunity to remind parents that measles cases are increasing in the UK, and that children should receive two MMR doses to give them the best protection against measles.

"We are investigating two confirmed cases of measles in the Gwent area."

"Any contacts who are unimmunised are at increased risk of measles and will be asked to stay away from nursery, school or childcare settings for two weeks.

"This is routine public health action and is intended to prevent further transmission of the infection."

She continued: "However, we are reminding parents that measles is highly contagious and can have serious consequences, particularly for young children.

"It is therefore important that anyone who was exposed to the infection is vigilant for any symptoms in their children."

The MMR vaccine, which is more than 95 per cent effective in preventing measles, can be administered at any age.

Adults who have not been immunised are suggested to speak to their GP about vaccination.

Following the detection of these two cases, attention is drawn towards the 368 confirmed cases of measles in England and five in Scotland from January 1 to December 31, 2023, with an additional outbreak in Cardiff in January 2024, with eight cases.

Vaccination status can be checked using a child's red book or by visiting the local health board's website.

For any instance of fever and rash, it is suggested to contact the GP or Emergency Department before arrival to promptly isolate the symptoms.

More information about the MMR is available at the Public Health Wales website.