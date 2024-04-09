The popular event returns on Saturday, April 13 and Chepstow Racecourse will be putting on live jump races ahead of the main event.

Punters can watch seven live jump races before watching the Aintree Grand National at 4pm.

Chepstow Racecourse will show the Randox Steeple chase race live on ITV 1 on screens across Piercefield Park.

The traditional race slot of 5.15pm has been moved to 4pm amid concerns over safety after more than 100 protesters from Animal Rising were arrested after attempting to gain entry to the Aintree racecourse last year.

Before the main event, there will be live music by the Queen Tribute band Supersonic Queen who will be performing in the Bonanza Boy marquee fifteen minutes after the last broadcasted race.

Upon entering the racecourse when gates open at 10.40 am, ticket holders will be offered a badge showing the colours of a horse/jockey taking part in the Grand National.

Each person with a bade will be in the chance to win a pair of tickets for any 2024 fixtures at Chepstow Racecourse along with a free £20 bet that can be only redeemed on DragonBets website.

The first of seven races will begin at 12.40pm with the last race taking place at 16.40pm after the grand national winner is crowned.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Thirsty Day at the Races - £36,

Admission – Advance - £29

Admission – Premier Advance - £34

Premier Viewing - £49

The View Restaurant - £139 and £69.50 for U18s

Hospitality – Balcony: £145

Winning Post with Free Bar: £125

For more information on what is included with each ticket visit the Chepstow Racecourse website.