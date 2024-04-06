In the latest of our series, we go to Monmouthshire where we visit the Lamb and Flag Inn in Abergavenny.

The original site dates back over 400 years.

The pub burned down in the late 1970s and it was rebuilt with rooms and became a Brains pub in the early 1990s.

It is surrounded by the picturesque scenery of the Brecon Beacons National Park and Sugar Loaf mountain in Llanwenarth.

The establishment known for its family and dog-friendly atmosphere has gone from strength to strength since the Covid pandemic.

We chatted with hotel manager Chae Henry who also helps in the pub when the manager is away.

She said: “I have been in the hospitality industry since I was 17.

"I was an area release manager for Brains and would get sent around different pubs.

"I came to the Lamb and Flag three years ago and I have been here since.

“It's an amazing pub which has had its ups and downs, especially during Covid, but it's been going good and still going strong.

“I am the hotel manager and we have a few rooms that people can stay in for overnight breaks, it's great.”

The pub serves food with steak and ale pie or hand-battered cod and chips the most popular.

They also serve a generous range of alcohol with favourites being Moretti and Guinness.

Ms Henry told the ­South Wales Argus and the Monmouthshire Free Press that the pub has ambitious plans to add new additions to its cosy pub.

She said: “We have plans to get live music performances into the pub and we also plan to have a carvery deck and other things to the pub in the future."

Ms Henry believes in having a family and dog-friendly pub where everyone is welcome.

“The beer garden has a little climbing frame and wooden play area next to our building for children to enjoy," she added.

“In the bar we also have a carpet side and a wooden floor side.

"Customers with dogs use the wooden floor side in case they have an accident and we can clean it up.”