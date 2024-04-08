AFC Pontymister, who play in the Gwent County Division One and play their home games at Longbridge Fields in Risca, have fallen victim to a cruel crime.

The club, who are seen as a key part of the heart of the community, discovered their defibrillator had been stolen on Tuesday, April 2.

Although no one at the club could definitively confirm when the theft had taken place, it is believed it took place some time between Saturday, March 23 and Tuesday, April 2.

A member of the club's staff, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed to the Argus that the theft had been reported to Gwent Police on Tuesday evening along with reports of recent acts of vandalism around the ground.

The theft of the defibrillator has been particularly keenly felt not just by the club but also by the community who had helped buy it by volunteering to fundraise for it, raising £1,200.

The defibrillator was bought in November 2021 and was designed to be of use to the wider community and not just those who play for or are part of the club.

AFC Pontymister's club chairman David Randall said of the theft: "As a club at the heart of the local community we are shocked and disappointed that someone would stoop so low and steal a potentially life-saving piece of equipment.

"It really makes you wonder is all the hard work of our volunteers worth it?"

The club's official social media account thanked the community for the outpouring of support following the announcement of the theft.

In a statement posted to their X, formerly Twitter, account on Thursday, April 4, following a recent home game on Wednesday night, they said: "A big thank you to everyone who showed concern, offered their support and shared our social media posts following the apparent theft of our defibrillator from the Longbridge as well as the acts of vandalism that the venue has experienced.

"We are extremely grateful."

Gwent Police confirmed that the theft had been reported to them.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "We received a report of the theft of a defibrillator from Pontyminster Football Club, Risca at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 2 April.

"The alleged theft is believed to have taken place between Saturday 23 March and Tuesday 2 April.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or direct message us on social media, quoting log reference 2400106497."