TV personality Jane Sheehan, renowned for her skills in foot reading, reflexology and Emmett Technique, will conduct a four-day workshop in April.

Ms Sheehan aims to harness the curative potential of foot reading and the Emmett Technique of foot care, with participants expected to gain 'immediate relief from chronic pain, fatigue, sciatic type pain, low energy and restricted movement.'

Also famed as the UK's foremost foot reader, Ms Sheehan brings more than 20 years' experience in training therapists in foot reading, reflexology and the Emmett Technique.

She has read the feet of celebrities including the Kardashians.

Besides imparting valuable knowledge, the workshop ensures students acquire significant hands-on experience, allowing immediate application of learned techniques for self-care or aiding loved ones.

Ms Sheehan believes the knowledge of feet and foot reading can play a crucial role in personal development and growth.

Ms Sheehan said: "I am passionate about spreading the word about how amazing Emmett Technique is.

"I only teach the introductory course but my students can go on to learn all 12 modules of Emmett Technique to start doing it as a therapy in its own right.

"It has completely transformed my reflexology practice. I am doing more and more Emmett because, simply put, it works fast, gently, and effectively at improving mobility and relieving pain for muscular and fascia problems.”

The Foot Care workshop is scheduled for April 26 and 27, and the Foot Reading workshop will be on April 28 and 29.