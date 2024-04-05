Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar is set to join chart-topping boyband JLS at Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

The gig, part of the band's Summer Hits tour, will be held on Sunday, July 7.

Tickets are now available on depotlive.co.uk.

Lemar, one of the most successful male British solo artists of the last two decades, has sold more than two million albums and is best known for his seven top-ten singles.

He has won two Brit Awards and three MOBO Awards.

JLS – consisting of Oritsé Williams, Aston Merrygold, JB Gill and Marvin Humes– have also enjoyed a successful career after rising to fame on The X Factor, selling more than six million records and headlining London’s O2 Arena 20 times.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live expressed his excitement about the upcoming concert: "Lemar is the perfect addition to join JLS here at Cardiff Castle.

"Both JLS and Lemar have enjoyed considerable success over the years and are sure to be a hit with fans at what will be a brilliant evening of live music."

Depot Live will also be hosting a number of different acts throughout the summer, including Manic Street Preachers, Avril Lavigne and Catfish and the Bottlemen.