Owned by Jo and Kenny Kendrick, Kenny’s Vinyl Vault, is nothing short of a success story with the business expanding from 15 High Street to 21 Church Street.

The new shop will see the addition of a vegan café alongside thousands of new and pre - loved vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, music DVDs and Blu Rays.

Mrs Kendrick will also continue her tarot readings where guests can also buy beautiful, responsibly sourced crystals and jewellery.

Sneak peak inside the new shop (Image: Kenny Kendrick)

In a true family affair, the couple’s three children Pippa, Carriad Kendrick and Tobey Kendrick are involved in the business.

Mr Kendrick said: “The business will continue to be a vinyl shop and there will be a lot more music-based things in store such as record signings. Whilst Jo will continue to focus on the tarot readings and crystals.

“We have built up a good following and are really excited about the addition of the café.

Jo and Kenny Kendrick (Image: Kenny Kendrick)

“We have always wanted a coffee shop and had to quickly learn how to be barristers.

“To start with we will be selling coffee and cakes and are looking at selling a range of healthy foods in the future such as healthy sandwiches. There will be no fried stuff.

“The menu will be entirely vegan; we have been vegan for 10 years and hopefully people will support us.”

Currently on the bakery menu guests can choose from a range of mouth watering muffins, cake slices and flapjacks.

Kenny’s Vinyl Vaults will be open 9am-5pm Tuesday to Friday and 9am-2pm on Saturdays.