A FAMILY have said they are “really excited” to open a vegan café and vinyl shop in Abertillery tomorrow, April 6.
Owned by Jo and Kenny Kendrick, Kenny’s Vinyl Vault, is nothing short of a success story with the business expanding from 15 High Street to 21 Church Street.
The new shop will see the addition of a vegan café alongside thousands of new and pre - loved vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, music DVDs and Blu Rays.
Mrs Kendrick will also continue her tarot readings where guests can also buy beautiful, responsibly sourced crystals and jewellery.
In a true family affair, the couple’s three children Pippa, Carriad Kendrick and Tobey Kendrick are involved in the business.
Mr Kendrick said: “The business will continue to be a vinyl shop and there will be a lot more music-based things in store such as record signings. Whilst Jo will continue to focus on the tarot readings and crystals.
“We have built up a good following and are really excited about the addition of the café.
“We have always wanted a coffee shop and had to quickly learn how to be barristers.
“To start with we will be selling coffee and cakes and are looking at selling a range of healthy foods in the future such as healthy sandwiches. There will be no fried stuff.
“The menu will be entirely vegan; we have been vegan for 10 years and hopefully people will support us.”
Currently on the bakery menu guests can choose from a range of mouth watering muffins, cake slices and flapjacks.
Kenny’s Vinyl Vaults will be open 9am-5pm Tuesday to Friday and 9am-2pm on Saturdays.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here