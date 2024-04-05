The airport is one of a number across the UK that will fail to install new scanners to allow passengers to carry more liquids while travelling.

Airports in the UK were aiming to bring the scanners in for June 1, but a number including Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester and Cardiff are set to not make this deadline.

The Welsh Conservative shadow minister for transport, Natasha Asghar MS, said: "The Welsh Government and Cardiff Airport have known for quite some time that it would be a requirement of all UK airports to get these scanners in place.

"I was fortunate enough to see for myself how much work was required for their installation and the benefits it would bring to passengers during a trip to Heathrow Airport."

She highlighted how this may not help with Cardiff Airport boosting passenger numbers, saying: "I fail to see how Cardiff airport and its owner the Welsh Government is going to entice customers from Bristol or Birmingham to fly from Cardiff and boost passenger numbers?

"Cardiff’s airport is smaller than others and yet they’ve installed scanners or are still aiming for the June 1st target.

She hopes the new Labour transport minister will heed their action plan to attract more passengers and extend routes for Cardiff.