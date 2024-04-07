NEW powers being considered by a Gwent council could see dogs banned from some parks or have to be kept on a lead. 

The new restrictions would see dogs banned from nearly all marked sports pitches in Monmouthshire, school grounds and play areas. 

Scroll down to see the full list and click on the name to see the area on a map

A consultation for the council found majority support for the restrictions with 64 per cent, or 330 of 517 completed questionnaires, backing the idea of introducing dog exclusion areas across the county. 

The Dogs Trust, Kennel Club and RSPCA haven’t objected to the idea but say they should be kept to a minimum and have emphasised the need for dogs to be allowed daily exercise, including regular opportunities to walk and run. 

The RSPCA has suggested a new order, that dog owners have to pick up their pet’s poo in any public space, that is also set to be introduced by the council reduces the need for a complete ban on dogs from marked sports pitches. 

The council has listed 178 proposed dog exclusion areas and said it also received a petition signed by more than 130 households opposing the inclusion of Gilwern sports pitch as it said it isn’t currently used by a football team but mainly to exercise dogs. 

The games areas which include the children’s play area, multi use games area, marked sports pitch and cycle track remain as as a proposed exclusion area but the recreation ground, including the skate park, is included as a dogs on leads area. 

Llanelly Community Council that owns the land has said it recognises the need for local residents to exercise their dogs off lead and has indicated it will liaise with the county council to explore how a nearby field could be used by dog walkers. 

There were also 30 objections to the inclusion of Magor Church In Wales School, Sports Field / Sycamore Playing Field as it is described as the last central secure area in Magor where dogs can be let off a lead.

The school grounds will be off limits to dogs but an agreement between the county council and Magor with Undy Community Council, from May 2016, specfiled Sycamore Playing Fields will be available for dog walking and it will be a lead only area.

Sudbrook Cricket Club near Caldicot was originally included as an exclusion area but has been removed as the club wants to manage access for dogs itself. 

As well as bans from certain areas the council’s cabinet is being asked to agree to give council officers the power to demand any person in control of a dog puts it on a lead if it is considered “to be out of control or causing alarm or distress or to prevent a nuisance” and that anyone walking a dog must also have to carry a bag for its poo, and can produce a bag if requested.  

The council’s cabinet will meet on Wednesday, April 10 when it could agree to introduce the new powers which would then come into force, for three years, from June 1. 

Where will dogs be banned from in Monmouthshire? 

Abergavenny 

Swan Meadows Play Area, Cross Street, Abergavenny 

Waterside Play Area, Abergavenny 

Bailey Park Play Area, Abergavenny 

Union Road East Play Area, Abergavenny 

Belgrave Park Play Area, Abergavenny 

Maes Y Llarwydd Play Area, Abergavenny 

Beaupreau Place Play Area, Abergavenny 

Underhill Playing Field Play Area, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny 

Rother Avenue Play Area, Abergavenny 

Glan Gavenny Play Area, Abergavenny 

Croesonen Gardens Play Area, Abergavenny 

Bailey Park Sports Pitches, Abergavenny 

Lower Meadow Sports Pitches, Abergavenny 

King Henry VIII School and Leisure Centre, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny 

Deri View Primary School, Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny 

Cantref Primary School, Harold Rd Abergavenny  

Our Lady and St Michael’s School, Pen y Pound Road, Abergavenny 

Lead Only areas 

Skate Park, Old Hereford Rd, Abergavenny 

Old Hereford Road Cemetery, Abergavenny 

Linda Vista Gardens, Tudor Street, Abergavenny 

Abergavenny Castle, Castle Street, Abergavenny 

Caerwent 

Kilpale Close Play Area, Caerwent 

Merton Green Play Area, Caerwent 

Lawrence Crescent Play Area, Caerwent 

Green Lane Farm Play Area, Ash Tree Road Caerwent  

Trewen Sports Pitch and Play Area, Caerwent  

Llanfair Discoed Playing Fields 

Lead Only areas 

Caerwent Playing Fields and Play Area at Village Hall

Caldicot 

Spine Footpath Play Area off Margretts Way, Caldicot 

Clos Ystwyth Play Area, Caldicot  

Birbeck Road Play Area, Caldicot 

Heol Teifi Play Area, Caldicot  

Rear of Neddern Court, Play Area, Caldicot 

Caldicot Castle Country Park, Play Area, Caldicot  

Clos Rheidol Play Area, Caldicot  

Longfellow Road Play Area, Caldicot  

Clos Alwen Play Area, Caldicot 

Heol Towy Play Area, Caldicot  

Heol Teifi Play Area, Caldicot  

Oakley Close Play Area, Caldicot 

Moorlands View Play Area, Caldicot  

Railway View Play Area, Caldicot  

George V Playing Fields Play Area, Caldicot  

George V Playing Fields, Caldicot  

Mill Lane pitches 

Caldicot Castle, Football Club Sports Pitches, Caldicot  

Caldicot Castle Country Park Lake (1) 

Castle Park Primary School, Caldicot 

Dewstow Primary School, Green Lane, Caldicot  

Durand Primary School, Caldicot  

Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin, Caldicot  

Caldicot School and Leisure Centre 

Lead Only areas 

Caldicot Skate Park, Mill Lane 

Caldicot Castle 

Caldicot Castle Country Park Lake (2) 

Chepstow 

Bulwark Park Play Area, Bulwark Road, Chepstow  

Meadow Walk play area, Chepstow 

Penterry Park Play Area, Chepstow 

Hardwick Avenue Play Area, Chepstow  

Castle Dell Park Play Area, Chepstow 

Western Avenue Play Area, Bulwark, Chepstow  

Rear of Larkfield Play Area, Chepstow  

St Kingsmark Avenue Play Area, Chepstow 

Summerhouse Lane Play Area, Chepstow 

Garvey Close Play Area, Chepstow  

Phoenix Drive Play Area, Chepstow 

Woolpitch Wood Play Area (1), Chepstow  

Wallwern Wood Play Area, Chepstow  

Castle Wood Play Area, Chepstow 

St Lawrence Park Play Area (1), Chepstow  

St Lawrence Park Play Area (2), Chepstow 

Alcove Wood Play Area, Chepstow  

Woolpitch Wood Play Area (2), Chepstow 

Bayfield Wood Close Play Area, Chepstow  

Strongbow Road Play Area, Chepstow  

Fishermans Walk Play Area, Bulwark, Chepstow 

Chepstow Town AFC Sports Pitches, Larkfield Chepstow  

Chepstow Rugby Club Sports Pitches, Western Avenue, Chepstow 

Thornwell Football pitch, Chepstow  

Hardwick Recreation Ground, Chepstow 

Chepstow School and Leisure Centre  

Pembroke Primary School, Fairfield Rd, Bulwark, Chepstow 

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary, Bulwark Rd, Chepstow  

The Dell Primary School, Welsh St, Chepstow  

Thornwell Primary School, Thornwell Rd, Chepstow 

Lead Only areas 

Piggy’s Hill Skate Park, Bulwark Park, Bulwark, Chepstow 

Chepstow Cemetery, Bulwark (both old and new sections) 

Chepstow School and Leisure Centre Car Park 

Crucorney 

Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School, Wern Gifford, Pandy  

Wern Gifford Play Area, Pandy 

Devauden 

Wesley Way Play Area, Devauden, Chepstow 

Gobion Fawr 

St David’s Crescent Play Area, Llanddewi Rhydderch  

The Bungalows Play Area, The Bryn, Abergavenny 

Lead Only areas 

Llanvapley Sports Ground 

Goetre Fawr 

Goytre Recreation Ground and Play Area 

Clos Telyn Play Area, Goytre  

Goytre Fawr Primary School, School Lane, Penperlleni 

Llanbadoc 

Llanbadoc Island Play Area, Llanbadoc  

Usk Island Play Area, Usk  

Pocket Park Play Area, Little Mill  

Glascoed Common Play Area, Glascoed, Usk  

Cae Melin Play Area, Little Mill  

Usk Island Sports Pitch, Usk 

Llanelly 

Clydach Recreation Ground Play Area 

Llanelly Hill Playing Fields Play Area  

Penllwyn Play Area, Llanelly Hill 

Gilwern Recreation Ground Games Areas / Pump Track 

Clydach AFC sports pitch 

Gilwern Primary school 

Lead Only areas 

Llanelly Cemetery, Gilwern 

Gilwern Recreation Ground and Skate Park 

Clydach recreation ground 

Llanfoist Fawr 

Thomas Hill Close Play Area, Llanfoist  

St Faith’s Close Play Area, Llanfoist  

Maple Gardens Play Area, Govilon 

King George V Field, Govilon  

Centenary Field, Llanfoist  

Owain Glyndwr Field, Llanellen 

Llanfoist Fawr Primary School, Llanfoist 

Lead Only areas 

Llanfoist Cemetery, Abergavenny 

Llangybi 

St Cybi Avenue Play Area, Llangybi 

Llantilio Pertholey 

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, St David’s Rd, Abergavenny  

Dan Y Deri Play Area, Abergavenny  

Charles Crescent Play Area, Abergavenny  

Llantilio Pertholey Primary school, Abergavenny  

Mardy Park Play Area, Abergavenny  

Mardy Park Playing Field, Abergavenny 

Magor with Undy 

Rockfield View Play Area, Undy  

Cowleaze Play Area, Magor  

Redwick Road Play Area, Magor 

Windsor Park Play Area, Magor 

Manor Chase Play Area, Undy  

Windsor Drive Play Area, Magor  

Kensington Park Play Area, Magor 

Undy Football Club Play Area, Undy  

Sycamore Terrace Play Area, Magor  

Millfield Park Play Area, Magor  

Yew Tree Close Play Area, Undy 

Magor Church In Wales Primary School, Sycamore Terrace, Caldicot 

Undy Primary School, 3 Pennyfarthing Lane, Undy  

Lead Only areas 

Sycamore Playing Field, Magor 

Mitchel Troy 

Mitchel Troy Play Area 

Monmouth 

Chippenham Mead Play Area, Monmouth  

Monnow Keep Play Area, Monmouth  

Troy Gardens Play Area, Monmouth 

Rockfield Estate Play Area, Monmouth  

Tudor Road Play Area, Wyesham, Monmouth  

Woodland View Play Area, Wyesham, Monmouth  

Hendre Close Play Area, Monmouth 

King’s Fee Play Area, Monmouth  

Oaklands Drive Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth  

Willow Drive Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth 

Maple Drive Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth 

Jordan Way Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth 

Carbonne Close Play Area, Monmouth  

Goldwire Lane Play Area, Monmouth 

Cornpoppy Avenue Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth  

Osbaston Road Play Area, Osbaston, Monmouth  

Chippenham Mead Sports Pitches, Monmouth 

Rockfield Estate Sports Pitch, Monmouth  

Tudor Road Sports Pitch, Wyesham, Monmouth 

Kymin View Primary School, Wyesham Road, Monmouth  

Overmonnow Primary School, Rockfield Road, Monmouth 

Osbaston Church in Wales School, Osbaston Road, Monmouth 

Monmouth Comprehensive School and Leisure Centre, Monmouth 

Harfleur Court Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth  

Shrewsbury Avenue Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth  

Kemble Road Play Area, Rockfield, Monmouth 

Lead Only areas 

Monmouth Cemetery, Osbaston, Monmouth 

Portskewett 

Walker Flats Play Area, Sudbrook  

Archbishop Rowan Williams Church in Wales School, Crick Road, Portskewett 

Lead Only areas 

Quest Field Play Area and Benches, Portskewett 

Raglan 

Prince Charles Road Play Area, Raglan  

Raglan Church in Wales VC Primary School, Station Rd, Raglan 

Rogiet 

West Way Play Area, Rogiet  

Yew Tree Rise Play Area, Rogiet  

Barn Owl Road Play Area, Rogiet 

Buzzard Close Play Area, Rogiet  

Rogiet Recreation Ground, Sports Pitch  

West Way, Multi Use Games Area, Rogiet 

Rogiet Primary School  

Poplar Close Play Area, Rogiet 

St Arvans 

King George’s Field Playground, St Arvans 

Shirenewton 

Shirenewton Play Area, Earlswood Road, Shirenewton 

Shirenewton Primary School 

Shirenewton, Playgroup Nature Garden 

Skenfrith 

Cross Ash Primary School 

Trellech United 

Llanishen Play Area, by village hall, Llanishen  

Roman Park View Play Area, Trellech  

Trellech Primary School, Trellech 

Usk 

Maryport Street Play Area, Usk  

Trelawny Close Play Area, Usk  

Silure View Play Area, Usk  

Blestium Drive Play Area, Usk  

Usk Church in Wales Primary School, Monmouth Road, Usk 

Whitecastle 

Lead Only areas  

Llanvihangel Ystern Llewern Churchyard 

Wye Valley 

Old Station Play Area, Tintern  

Holmfield Drive Play Area, Llandogo  

Sylvan View Play Area, Tintern  

Llandogo Primary school 