The event also provided an update on their campaign, which is asking the government to release sealed documents from the inquiry into the attack.

This campaign was originally brought to my attention by Mike at a resident advice surgery early last year. A survivor of the attack, he asked for my help in calling on the government for the release of the documents, which the veterans and bereaved family members believe will absolve the servicemen of any blame associated with the bombing.

Since meeting Mike – and others, as well as hearing from another Newport East Galahad veteran, I have raised the question of releasing the documents with the government many times in the Chamber and have also arranged meetings with ministers so they can hear directly from veterans and bereaved family members.

Recently, the government minister announced that he is now looking at releasing two of the seven documents requested, which although welcomed isn’t enough. All seven of the sealed documents need to be released – and in good time – to bring these men and the families of those who were lost some closure.

I, along with other MPs from across the House have assured the veterans that we will continue to press the government on their behalf. To keep up to date with the campaign, keep an eye on my website – jessicamorden.com

Many constituents have been in touch with me in recent months regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Over the last few weeks, I have taken the opportunity to seek assurances from the UK government in the House of Commons as to how aid is getting into Gaza and how vulnerable people are being cared for.

Along with Labour colleagues, I will continue to make clear that we need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, with all sides complying fully and all hostages released. We support the recognition of Palestine and there must be a political process that will lead towards a two-state solution.

Last week, David Lammy also laid out Labour’s position on UK arms sales to Israel, making it clear to the government that if the legal advice states there is a clear risk that UK arms might be used in a serious breach of humanitarian law, it’s time to suspend the sale of those arms.

Just before Easter, I met the utterly incredible Emma Webb who, after losing her 16-year-old daughter Brodie to suicide, has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of suicide prevention in children and young people.

Late last year she walked from Newport to London with a life-size model pony named Miles to raise money for the charities PAPYRUS and Rider’s Minds and told me about her plans for a similar walk this year – this time to Birmingham to share her campaign at the Horse of the Year Show.

Emma’s dedication to raising awareness of suicide prevention in young people is inspirational. Find out more about her campaign at doitforbrodie.co.uk

This week, I popped into the Wastesavers Reuse Centre in Maindee to catch up with the store manager, Abbie.

As always, it was very busy in there, with plenty of stock. While I was there, Abbie told me about the new van rounds they’ll be offering meaning they can collect more pre-loved furniture - and get more out. And yes! This means the window will be changed more often too.

All this starts this week, so be sure to get in touch if you’re having a home makeover and need to pass pieces on - or to get something pre-loved for your home.

During the coming weeks, I will be holding several resident advice surgeries across the constituency, including a specific immigration advice surgery on April 27. If you’d like to book an appointment, call 01633 841725. However, you don’t need to book a surgery appointment if you’d like my help with anything - you can call the number above or email me at Jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk

Finally, if you’re not registered to vote, you only have until April 16 to do so to vote in this year’s Police and Crime Commissioner elections on May 2. To register, visit www.electoralcommission.org.uk