Matthew Evans, opposition leader at Newport City Council, took to social media to share about his health crisis.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Evans said: "Been a challenging 6 months healthwise, 9 different hospitals for 4 different ailments.

"Staff are wonderful, going public with my cancer diagnosis."

He is looking positive with the news, saying: "Start radiotherapy shortly prognosis is good and my family friends are incredibly supportive.

"I remain fit, healthy and positive."

Not surprisingly, this news bagged heartfelt comments and supportive messages from fellow politicians across parties and counties.

Peter Fox OBE, MS for Monmouth, offered well wishes, stating: "Sorry to hear your news Matt, Jo and I wish you our very best wishes and every success with your treatment."

Andrew RT Davies, leader of Welsh Conservatives, stated: "You are one of life’s fighters Matthew.

"We are all rooting for you on your journey back to good health.

"The love of family and friends is the fuel of life and you no doubt have a full tank for the journey ahead."

Jane Mudd, Labour councillor and leader of Newport City Council encouraged Matthew, saying: "You have my full support and my very best wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Thinking of you all."

Newport City Council cabinet member, Dimitri Batrouni, stated simply: "I wish you and your family all the best, Matt."

Former Caerphilly borough councillor Ross Whiting said: "Very sorry to hear about this, I hope you make a quick recovery."

Residents, too, sent messages of hope and comfort.

Clive Palmer encouraged the councillor: "Not an easy time, being a dragon supporter, you're not alone.

"Reach out.

"I'm sure we are there for the dark days, there is a sun at the end to look forward to."

Julie Elizabeth expressed: "Wishing you well through your treatment Matthew, keep that glass ready for the end of your radiotherapy."

In these uncertain times, such displays of unity, support and strength are profoundly reassuring.

As Mr Evans embraces this challenging journey, the goodwill of his community is undoubtedly a heartening source of solace.