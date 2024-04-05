Doorman Stephen Cull, 37, punched Gavin Russell to the ground outside Caerphilly Social Club after he had threatened him and tried to get back in.

He was assaulted again 10 minutes later by fellow customer Jordan Gilbert, 26, who also floored him with a punch when he continued to try and regain entry.

Prosecutor Alexander Orndal played footage of the violence at Cardiff Crown Court which was captured on CCTV camera.

MORE NEWS: Trio found in derelict pub with 338 cannabis plants worth £223,000

Cull pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he initially claimed self-defence.

Gilbert admitted common assault.

Stephen Cull

Nigel Fryer representing Cull said: “The defendant is horrified to find himself in this courtroom today.

“He is a decent and dedicated family man with three children.

“This is an unusual case – it’s not your regular pub fight.

“The defendant had a thankless job that night.

Jordan Gilbert

“The complainant was aggressive and was gesticulating and told my client, ‘I will cut you, I’ll kill you’.

“He also called him a ‘bald c***.’

"The complainant was asked repeatedly to leave."

Mr Fryer added: “The situation was dire and there was an altercation behind him.

“He did punch him hard and he goes to the floor.

“The defendant apologises for his loss of control in those moments.”

Cull lost his job as a result of his conviction.

Ed Mitchard for self-employed locksmith Gilbert said: “He has no previous convictions.

“The defendant threw a single punch and some summary justice was meted out when he jumped on by others and beaten up.”

The judge, Recorder Robin Rouch, told the defendants: “Mr Russell had been ejected from that social club and it's quite clear he didn't leave the area.

“He was provocative in both his language and his actions. He used racist language. “

“There was only a single punch thrown by you Mr Cull but it did have the consequence of two of his front teeth being knocked out.

“I accept there was no follow up assault by you.

"There was provocation but you were there in a professional capacity."

Cull, of Pen Capel Court, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He must perform a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £100 fine.

Gilbert, of Lower Brynhyfryd Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly was fined £300.