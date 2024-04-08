Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Arlo Antony Gallagher-Hill was born on March 19, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. His parents are Aine and Gethyn Gallagher-Hill, of Rogerstone, and his sibling is Aoife, three.

Kiyana Jay Lever-Hughes was born on February 15, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. Mum and dad are Kyra Lever and Archie Hughes, of Caerphilly.

Abel James Miller was born on March 21, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 7oz. His parents are Jasmine Jones and Rory Miller, of Newport.