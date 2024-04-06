The Monmouth Concert Orchestra, an amateur group with members from across Monmouth, Ross on Wye, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Raglan and the Forest of Dean, have programmed a love-inspired afternoon of music for their Summer Concert.

Set to take place on May 19, the concert will include two renditions of Romeo and Juliet, one by Tchaikovsky and another by Prokofiev, Bernstein's West Side Story and other popular works such as The King and I, and The Sound of Music.

The orchestra, which meets once a fortnight during term times, will also perform John Miles' Music Was My First Love, arranged by their violin and viola player, Ken Hunt.

The concert, beginning at 4pm in Llangynidr New Village Hall, is free of charge, with voluntary contributions going towards Bannau Brycheiniog Mountain Rescue.