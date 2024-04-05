Angela Clare, 45, from Pontypool had claimed she was in poor health, prosecutor Ross McQuillan-Johnson said.

But he told Cardiff Crown Court that she was running pole dancing and yoga classes which she advertised online.

Clare admitted dishonesty offences in relation to personal independence payments, housing benefit and employment and support allowance.

Her offences took place between January 31, 2020 and September 12, 2022.

She also failed to notify the authorities after winning £30,000 on the Postcode during that time.

Clare, of British School Close, Abersychan, was jailed for 18 weeks but the judge, Recorder Robin Rouch, suspended her sentence for 12 months.

She will have to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant could face a proceeds of crime hearing on July 15.

It was said in mitigation that she had no previous convictions.