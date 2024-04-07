MOHAMMED ABBAS, 24, of Vivian Road, Newport was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Lower Dock Street on September 1, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN WILLIAMS, 31, of Twyn Star, Dukestown, Tredegar was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Queen Victoria Street with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on February 17.

He must pay £597 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE EVANS, 34, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny must pay £665 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a Samsung Galaxy S23 mobile phone.

NICOLA JANE COPPARD, 54, of Hood Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHANE WILLIAM MCATEE, 26, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly on August 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID GARDNER, 49, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in fines, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the B4591 Commercial Road, Abercarn on August 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MARCUS SHAKESHEFF, 43, of Pembroke Court, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY MICHAEL KEAVENEY, 44, of Cae Ffynnon, Penybryn, Caerphilly must pay £487 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT THOMAS, 58, of Gaer Park Hill, Newport must pay £392 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES NEWMAN, 50, of Goldwire Lane, Monmouth must pay £512 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 slip road on August 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AKBAR ALI, 50, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAY POWELL, 26, of Webster Street, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a hand-held mobile telephone while driving on the A472 in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly on September 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMUEL PARSONS, 28, of Spring Meadow Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire was banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink driving on Chepstow’s Alice Crescent with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on February 11.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.