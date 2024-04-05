Officers at the police force are asking those that were inside Vibez Superclub on Cambrian Road on Monday, February 19 to come forward as they may be able to help with their investigation.

Two men have been identified that were in the area at the time and who could have valuable information for the officers (pictured).

Police are asking these two men to come forward as they might have more information about the alleged assault (Image: Gwent Police)

Anyone within the venue between 11pm on Sunday, February 18 and 2am on Monday, February 19, may hold key information that can help with the police investigation.

In Gwent Police's first appeal on March 15, only one man was identified wearing a dark t-shirt, dark trousers with a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm. The man had dark brown hair and a beard.

Now, another man has been identified that could help with the investigation, a man wearing silver and black shoes, a t-shirt and hoodie, dark trousers and blonde hair.

This man could have more information on the alleged assault in Vibez Superclub. (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police have issued a statement, saying: "If you recognise either of these men, please call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400057904.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."