Shaun Walker, 29, was sentenced to 12-years sentence in 2013 for manslaughter, which included eight years in prison and four years on licence.

Gwent Police have said Mr Walker has been "recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions."

The public is asked not to approach him but to immediately call 999 instead.

The police have also asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 101, or send a direct message on Facebook or X, (formerly Twitter), quoting reference 24*109553.

Alternatively, those with more information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.