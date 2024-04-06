NATIONWIDE wants to revamp the front of its branch in George Street, Pontypool.
The building society has applied for planning permission to replace and upgrade its existing branding and the ATM machine at the front of the building which is in the town’s conservation area but isn’t listed.
A statement submitted on Nationwide’s behalf to Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department said: “The alterations are considered improvements to the building.”
