In an application to Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission Liz Mcnamara, of Bellvue Nursery in Old Cwmbran, said the outbuilding is intended “to create quiet office space”.

The lawn is alongside Henllys Way and is separated from the nursery, on Bellevue Road, by its car park.

To compensate for the loss of part of the grass area it is proposed to plant shrubs and a sparrow box is also planned as a biodiversity enhancement.

The plans are being considered by the council.