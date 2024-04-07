A MAN was found under the influence of drugs while he was in charge of a car in a supermarket car park.
Mark Williams, 37, pleaded guilty to the offence after being arrested in a Vauxhall Corsa at Morrisons in the Rogerstone area of Newport.
He admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle when the proportion of a cannabis derivative in his blood was over the limit.
The offence was committed on October 17, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Williams, of Bridge Street, Abertillery was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
His driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.
