Mark Williams, 37, pleaded guilty to the offence after being arrested in a Vauxhall Corsa at Morrisons in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

He admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle when the proportion of a cannabis derivative in his blood was over the limit.

The offence was committed on October 17, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Williams, of Bridge Street, Abertillery was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.