A MAN was sentenced to a community order after he was caught with indecent images of children.
Paedophile Ciaran Quinell, 19, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to possessing six category A indecent images of a child depicting the worst kind of child abuse.
The teenager also admitted possessing one category B image and four category C images, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told
Quinell, of Nantgarw Road, was sentenced to a three-year community order.
He must complete the Horizon sex offender programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant has to register as a sex offender for five years.
Quinell will also have to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
