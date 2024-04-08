Paedophile Ciaran Quinell, 19, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to possessing six category A indecent images of a child depicting the worst kind of child abuse.

The teenager also admitted possessing one category B image and four category C images, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told

Quinell, of Nantgarw Road, was sentenced to a three-year community order.

He must complete the Horizon sex offender programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant has to register as a sex offender for five years.

Quinell will also have to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.