Sinead Cook, who worked for the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, was suspended last week pending an investigation into the remarks made on social media.

The organisation, which investigates complaints made by the public about public bodies, and councillors who are accused of breaking their code of conduct in Wales, confirmed she had left the role.

“We can confirm that Ms Cook was suspended on March 29 pending investigation,” a spokesman said.

“However, Ms Cook has resigned and is no longer employed by Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.”

David TC Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, had previously criticised Ms Cook’s “vicious” social media posts and called for the ombudsman to be replaced by something “truly independent”.

“I welcome the resignation of the senior investigator at the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales after being caught making hateful online comments,” he said.

“But we now need every case which she oversaw to be reopened and fully reinvestigated.

“Every single case that has been put to the ombudsman since Ms Cook was investigating needs to be looked at by someone independent.”