A LANE is currently closed one way on the M48 Severn Bridge as Storm Kathleen brings gale force winds to South Wales.
The lane is closed due to strong winds on the bridge heading westbound towards Chepstow.
The bridge is down to one lane for safety concerns in case vehicles get blown into adjacent lanes.
The nearside left lane remains open.
National Highways are urging motorists to take care when driving across bridge.
A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place until 10pm with Storm Kathleen expected to affect the area leading to some localised disruption.
