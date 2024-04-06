Due to the industrial action announced by Aslef, Great Western Railway (GWR) and other operators will be significantly affected.

GWR has announced that there will be no long-distance services operating and many stations across their network will not be served.

While services between Cardiff and Bristol Temple Mead will be running, they will be less frequent than usual, starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

Strike action is due to continue until Tuesday, April 9 with some short notice, cancellations or alterations due to be expected.

Tickets dated from Friday, April 5 to Monday, April 8 will be valid for travel from the day before shown on tickets until Wednesday, April 10.

Transport for Wales (TFW) is not involved in industrial action by members of the train driver’s union Aslef.

The company warned that TFW services in Wales will be limited, with some services likely to be busy because of the severely reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

Train services from Cardiff to Barry Island have minor delays, while Cardiff to Penarth is operating a good service.

Trains to Newport are running as normal with no delays.