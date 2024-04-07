The museum was opened by the Chepstow Society which was set up to establish a museum in the town.

Ivor Waters, a local historian and a respected teacher in Chepstow at the time, established the society in 1948.

Chepstow Museum was opened by Lord Raglan a year later and its first home was a small room above the medieval Town Gate.

Monmouthshire council’s cabinet member for equalities and engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “Chepstow Museum’s links with the Chepstow Society are fundamental and integral to the museum.

“The contribution of volunteers has likewise been a continuous and vital thread throughout the museum's story.

“I would like to thank all our volunteers and let them know how much we value their important contributions to our museums and cultural heritage in Monmouthshire.”

Volunteers led by Mr Waters and his wife Mercedes ran the museum before it moved to the old Board School in Bridge Street 20 years later.

The museum opened its doors in its present home, Gwy House, the old Chepstow & District Hospital in 1983 and has gradually extended its displays, improving its exhibition spaces and storage facilities behind the scenes and growing its collections.

The Chepstow Society ran the museum until 1976 before it was given to the Monmouth District Council as it was known before becoming a unitary authority changing its name to Monmouthshire County Council in 1996.

The museum is rooted in the community, working with local groups to foster not only an interest in the past and a sense of continuity but also to enliven the cultural and educational life of the town.

A birthday event will be held on Tuesday, April 9 and will be jointly hosted by the Chepstow Society & MonLife Heritage Museums at Chepstow Museum.