Reverend Canon Dr Jason Bray has been appointed to the senior role by the Bishop of Llandaff, Mary Stallard.

He is currently vicar of St Giles’ Church in Wrexham, Wales’ largest medieval parish church, and a canon of St Asaph Cathedral.

Originally from Merthyr Tydfil, Dr Bray has served his entire ordained ministry in the Church in Wales since his ordination by Bishop Rowan Williams in 1997.

The new dean is particularly passionate about social justice and is a strong advocate of mission and outreach to local communities.

Dr Bray describes his background and development as a priest as being in a liberal catholic tradition as he is comfortable with a diverse range of Christian prayer and worship.

Welcoming Dr Bray, Bishop Stallard said of him: “He is a strategic thinker and future-oriented with a pastoral and eucharistic heart.’

“He is a wise and pastoral priest and an experienced church leader."

At his previous post in St Giles, Dr Bray is said to have developed its civic, media and national links over the years, strengthening the ministry by growing teams of volunteers and developing work with children, families and young people.

After studying for a doctorate in theology at Durham and Cambridge, Dr Bray published his first book in 2021 entitled Deliverance: Everyday Investigations into the Supernatural.

Based on his life and experiences as an Anglican deliverance minister, his book has allowed him to establish a name for himself outside of church circles.

He has also been a spiritual director at St Michael’s College where he has taught biblical studies for many years, and he is currently a facilitator for St Padarn’s Theology for Life programme.

Dr Bray is married to Laura and they have two grown-up sons, Thomas and Benedict.

He is set to move into the Llandaff Deanery in July.