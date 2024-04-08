SHANE BRANDON, 47, of Limekiln Road, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £413 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4042 northbound in Griffithstown on September 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

NATASHA NOBLE, 22, of Birchgrove, Tirphil, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on September 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLARE-MARIE CURTIS, 48, of St Woolos Place, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZOE HANCOCK, 40, of East Pentwyn, Blaina was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Moorland Road, Ebbw Vale on August 21, 2023.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FINLEY LLOYD, 19, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motorcycle when the rear wheel’s tyre had the ply or cord exposed on Malpas Road, Newport on September 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHORNA JAY POPE, 24, of Oak Place, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood on August 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZACHERY STANFORD, 35, of Waungoch Road, Oakdale, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach on August 17, 2023.

He must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DENNIS PAUL FLETCHER, 58, of York Terrace, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MIKEY DAVIES, 19, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood was fined £60 after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

MUHAMMED BILLAL MIAH HANNAN, 29, of Ashford Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAYNOR CHALLENGER, 50, of Shelley Close, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on August 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE BATCHELOR, 50, of Melin Street, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOHAMMAD NAZIR, 69, of Dan y Graig Road, Risca must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CRAIG DAVID JONES, 51, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on August 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.