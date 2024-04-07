Jonathon Wilkins and Ceri Cotton were found with the class B drug at their separate addresses in Abergavenny, prosecutor Matthew Cobbe told Cardiff Crown Court.

The pair’s homes were busted in separate operations that took place in July 2022.

Officers recovered cannabis worth more than £1,000 plus nearly £5,000 in cash.

MORE NEWS: Waiter caught growing 415 cannabis plants at terraced house

When the couple’s mobile phones were examined police found a number of drug-related text messages including text bombs offering their goods for sale.

Mr Cobbe said: “The police drug expert says this was a joint enterprise in which both defendants had a substantial customer base.

“They were established cannabis dealers dealing to end users and mid-level drug dealers and made a profit from a well-established network of trusted customers.”

Wilkins, aged 39, of Llwynu Close admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply the class B drug and possession of criminal property.

Cotton, aged 34, of St George’s Crescent, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Wilkins has seven previous convictions for 11 offences which includes driving offences for which he was sentenced to a community order.

Cotton had no previous convictions.

Sol Hartley and Laurence Jones for Wilkins and Cotton respectively said the delay in bringing their cases to court was a significant mitigating factor.

The judge was told there was “no explication” for the police taking so long to charge the couple.

Mr Hartley said: “My client pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity in the magistrates’ court.

“His remorse is genuine.”

Mr Jones said Cotton had been tackling an alcohol and drug misuse problem as well as struggling with her mental health.

The judge, Recorder Robin Rouch, sentenced Wilkins to an eight-month prison term but that was suspended for 12 months.

He has to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cotton was spared a prison sentence.

She was made the subject of an 18-month community order.

Cotton has to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both defendants could face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in September.