A GWENT man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing of an offensive weapon at a protest in Cardiff this afternoon.
South Wales Police said officers attended the scene of the peaceful protest held by the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign outside Cardiff Central Library.
They said that a 45-year-old man from Caerphilly was arrested.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest, and officers have been on duty in Cardiff city centre today (Saturday, April 6) to help facilitate such an event.
MORE NEWS: Thief caught stealing alcohol worth £150 from supermarket
“During a protest this afternoon, a 45-year-old man from Caerphilly county was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article