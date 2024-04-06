South Wales Police said officers attended the scene of the peaceful protest held by the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign outside Cardiff Central Library.

They said that a 45-year-old man from Caerphilly was arrested.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest, and officers have been on duty in Cardiff city centre today (Saturday, April 6) to help facilitate such an event.

“During a protest this afternoon, a 45-year-old man from Caerphilly county was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.”