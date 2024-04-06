Rhys Manka, 22, from Caerphilly was made the subject of a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant, of Glan y Nant, Fochriw was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and attend 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme.

A two-year restraining order was imposed preventing Manka from contacting the victim.

He has to pay £455 in compensation as well as a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.