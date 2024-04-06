A MAN has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to sharing sexual images of a woman and destroying her iPhone.
Rhys Manka, 22, from Caerphilly was made the subject of a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates' Court.
The defendant, of Glan y Nant, Fochriw was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and attend 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme.
A two-year restraining order was imposed preventing Manka from contacting the victim.
He has to pay £455 in compensation as well as a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article