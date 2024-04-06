South Wales Police have advised motorists in Barry to find alternative routes as congestion is expected along with parking issues in Barry Island.

Mourners will start the procession from the Roath Court Funeral Home on Newport Road in Cardiff to Barry Island at midday on Sunday, April 6.

It is understood that it will be a traveller's funeral and a cortege of cars will travel from Barry to Wentloog Road in Cardiff later in the afternoon.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a large funeral taking place at various locations in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan over the coming days.

“On Saturday, a wake will be held at Roath Court funeral home in Newport Road at 4pm.

"On Sunday, a cortege will travel from the funeral home to Barry Island at midday returning to Wentloog Road later in the afternoon.

“On Monday, a cortege is expected to move from St Albans Church to Wentloog Road and then on to Western Cemetery between 1pm and 3.30pm.

“Motorists could experience congestion or parking issues around these areas and may want to consider alternative routes."