Blaenau Gwent council has served a “stop notice” to the landowners, following locals raising fears the excavation could cause a landslip in Nantyglo.

The earth has been removed from a sloping field next to Nantyglo Rugby Football Club.

The works have been going on for more than a week, with residents complaining of heavy machinery since late March.

Stop notices are served by planning authorities when there are concerns there has been a breach of planning rules.

The notice will be in place for 28 days.

A Blaenau Gwent council spokesperson said: “We consider that there has been a breach of planning control by the unauthorised excavation of this land.

“This includes importation of material, creation of embankments and re-profiling of the area.

“The (stop) notice requires that the activity specified is stopped with immediate effect.”

The council also said it has commissioned independent experts to assess the stability of the land but had concluded there was no immediate risk to properties in the area.

Ahead of the stop notice being issued, some 874 people signed a petition calling for a halt to the “unauthorised occupation” of the land.

One person said: “Why should people ride roughshod over planning regulation?

“If and when that land slips it will be the taxpayer picking up the tab.

“The council must act now and stop these unauthorised land works.”

Another said: “This is not just morally wrong but the risk of road collapse due to close excavation is massively increased.

“This is a very busy road they are digging alongside.”