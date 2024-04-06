The 48-hour order came into effect in the Bettws housing estate at 6.38pm this evening and will remain in place until Monday.

Dispersal orders give officers the power to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

It covers Tone Road, Tone Close, Bettws Shopping Centre, Monnow Way, Bettws Social Club, Lambourne Way, Leach Close, Lambourne Crescent, Blackwater Close, Wye Crescent, Helford Square, Bettws Library, Bettws Community Centre, the Nightingale pub and surrounding areas.