Shaun Walker, 29, from Newport has been recalled to prison and the public are warned not to approach him.

If you see him you are urged to call 999.

Scrap metal dealer Walker was locked up for 12 years when he was a teenager after he was convicted of manslaughter following a trial.

He and another man were convicted of killing Barry Thomas in the Maindee area of Newport in 2013.

MORE NEWS: Bouncer knocked out ‘aggressive’ drinker’s front teeth at social club

The victim was brutally attacked in a row over the sale of a moped.

Mr Thomas died in hospital of a catastrophic haemorrhage to the brain two days after the assault.

Of Walker, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “If you see him, the public are asked not to approach him and to instead call 999.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101, or send us a DM, ref 24*109553.”