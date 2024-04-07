They would also like to speak to Lewis Holton from Newbridge about offences that include assault and threats to kill.

The 24-year-old is from the Pantside area of his hometown in Caerphilly county.

Crimestoppers are assisting Gwent Police in the search for him.

“Lewis is believed to be in the Newbridge area and is evading police capture as he also needs to be returned to prison,” a Crimestoppers spokesperson said.

If you have any information call them anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference: CS2404-19429.

You can also contact Crimestoppers online by using this link.