LIVE: Strong winds from 'hazardous' storm close M48 Severn Bridge

Strong winds cause urgent full closure of M48 bridge

By Sallie Phillips

  • Strong wind speeds have closed two leeward lanes on the M48 on the Severn Bridge
  • This means the right/outside lane is closed going westbound and the nearside/left lane going eastbound.
  • National Highways is advising drivers to take care when driving across

