Lanes closed on M48 Severn Bridge amid high winds

- Strong wind speeds have closed two leeward lanes on the M48 on the Severn Bridge
- This means the right/outside lane is closed going westbound and the nearside/left lane going eastbound.
- National Highways is advising drivers to take care when driving across
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel