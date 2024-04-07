South Wales Argus
Lanes closed on M48 Severn Bridge amid high winds

Strong winds close lanes on M48 Severn Bridge

By Sallie Phillips

  • Strong wind speeds have closed two leeward lanes on the M48 on the Severn Bridge
  • This means the right/outside lane is closed going westbound and the nearside/left lane going eastbound.
  • National Highways is advising drivers to take care when driving across

