Natural Resources Wales have issued a total of four flood alerts this weekend, including one for the Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire.

The warnings are expected to last for a couple of days and are a direct result of Storm Kathleen, which battered most of Wales and the rest of the UK on Saturday, causing widespread disruption to travel, cancelling flights, ferry trips and even leaving some without power.

Wind speeds are already high in Wales, with the leeward lanes of the M48 Severn Bridge closed for safety.

Although the yellow weather warning for wind was only active across Wales on Saturday, the Met Office has warned that it is likely to be another windy day, including heavy blustery showers which could cause some longer spells of rain during the afternoon.

Natural Resources Wales said of the flood alert for Monmouthshire: "Following a period of adverse weather, river levels are above normal. Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected. We will continue to monitor the situation."

The other areas of Wales with active flood alerts for Sunday are the River Cothi in Carmarthenshire, Upper Towy catchment near Llandelio and the rivers Bran and Gwydderig at Llandovery.