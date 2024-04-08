Each week, every local authority validates a number of submitted applications.

According to the list of applications for week 13, which applies to the week commencing Monday, March 25, there were a total of five applications submitted at this time, also including a proposal for a private balcony.

The applications are as follows:

C/2024/0063 Full Application

Description: Proposed Change of use from Dwellinghouse (Class C3) to 5 bedroom HMO (Class C4).

Location: 35A Church Street Ebbw Vale Blaenau Gwent NP23 6BG

Applicant / Agent: Fullerton / Creation Design

C/2024/0062 Full Application

Description: Discharge of conditions of construction environmental management plan (CEMP), arboriculture concerns and external lighting for building of a manufacturing building to extend on main building and improve manufacturing footprint.

Location: Unit 21 Rising Sun Industrial Estate Blaina Blaenau Gwent NP13 3JW

Applicant / Agent: Prosser / Blackwood Engineering

C/2024/0064 Full Application

Description: Proposed balcony with privacy screen and patio with steps to garden to rear of property. Conversion of garage to study and cloakroom. Internal layout changes to include relocation of kitchen, open plan dining room, living room and kitchen. Extension of bedroom two into bathroom and relocation of bathroom.

Location: 11 Cefn Parc Tredegar Blaenau Gwent NP22 3PH

Applicant: Mr David Thomas

C/2024/0065 Listed Building Consent

Description: Application for Listed Building Consent for erection of brickwork enclosed ramp to provide access to area to be used as Community Garden.

Location: Llanhilleth Miners Institute Meadow Street Llanhilleth Abertillery Blaenau Gwent NP13 2JH

Applicant / Agent: Whyatt / Morgan & Horowskyj

C/2024/0066 Full Application

Description: Extend kitchen into link/outbuildings including extending pitched roof.

Location: 2 Antwerp Place Roseheyworth Road Abertillery NP13 1TW

Applicant / Agent: Lewis / MB Design

There was a further notice of a 'prior notification of demolition' for Glyn Garage in Tredegar, however this is not open for comment and will be automatically approved within 28 days of its submission date of March 27 if not decided prior to this date.