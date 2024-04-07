The supermarket giant is testing a new pilot scheme that sees customers given the option to buy a clothes hanger for 10p anytime they purchase F&F clothing.

Customers will be given the choice to either purchase the hanger, or it will be reused by the store.

A small number of stores are taking part in the trial, though Tesco did not confirm which stores or how many, the Mirror reported.

Responses from shoppers who have encountered the trial charge have been mixed.

One customer took to Reddit to label it as a “sneaky charge being imposed on customers”.

They said: “So, was in Tesco today, got some swimming clothes for the kids and my wife got a dress.

“Went through the scan as you shop and paid, went to get the tags taken off and was told it's 10p for a clothes hanger or they could take it for us.

“Now I work at this store, and I've never heard of this. I've also never seen anything around the store or around the clothes section.

“So either someone is trying to earn some extra Dosh or it's a sneaky charge being imposed on customers. Has anyone else had this?"

However, others backed the trial, arguing it was “surely a good thing” as it would reduce plastic waste and the only people taking the hanger would be people who needed it.

Another added: “It’s a trial. They are trying to discourage people from taking hangers as they usually just get chucked anyway. If Tesco can keep them they can reuse them and therefore don't have to produce more. Little planet saving steps."

The trial comes a week after Tesco teamed with NatWest to launch new discounted climate and sustainable finance scheme for 1,500 of the retailer’s farmers.

The voluntary programme, which has been designed with farmers’ input, will see farmers who are part of Tesco’s Sustainable Farming Groups for beef, lamb and dairy able to take part in the scheme, and gain access to Tesco preferred suppliers, with potential volume discounts offered on renewable energy assets.

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco Group Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We have long-term, trusted relationships with our farmers and suppliers and are proud supporters of British agriculture.

"We know a lot of our farmers are looking at ways to reduce costs on farm and move to renewable sources of energy at the same time, which is why we’re delighted to be partnering with NatWest in offering our green finance initiative.



"The food industry has a clear role to play in ensuring we maintain food security while also helping to protect the environment, and we hope innovative programmes like this will play a crucial part in achieving this.

“The initiative will provide our farmers with the confidence to invest in sustainable farming methods and infrastructure, while also helping us meet our target of reaching net zero across our supply chain by 2050.”