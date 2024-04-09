Getting on the housing ladder is a very difficult task, with house prices seeming to not match up with what people can afford.

However, there's always some affordable gems to uncover on the housing market, just like this potential perfect first family home in Newbridge, in Caerphilly county.

The three-bedroom semi-detached home boasts a recently reduced sale price of just £180,000, and offers an incredibly "spacious and welcoming" build for that cost.

The property, which has "high ceilings and original features", is just a stone's throw from the high street, the main shopping location in Newbridge.

The layout of the house seems to flow, as you head through from the hallway that carries a lightness that is "setting the tone" for the rest of property, with a large living area and separate kitchen to the rear, offering plenty of space for family time and to entertain guests.

In the living room, bay windows open out onto the back garden, offering a tranquil space for families to sit and enjoy the sun or simply relax after a long day. There is a large amount of seating space, with the room able to include two large sofas and additional furniture, perfect for families who may have regular visitors for playdates or evenings in. The dining area to the rear offers extra seating and socialising space as well.

Alcoves offer plenty of extra shelving and storage space should it be required.

The kitchen is well-modernised, with an integrated oven and hob, and an "abundance" of worktop and cupboard space, making it the perfect place for someone who loves to cook.

This leads into the utility room, which has space for washing machine and further goods, while offering access to the rear garden.

All three bedrooms are up on the first floor, all of which are doubles, with views over the front and rear of the property respectively in rooms one and three.

A family bathroom is also found on this floor, home to a "generous-sized bath and overhead shower" and low level sink and toilet, all of which are presented to "a superb standard".

This home is perfect for a young family due to its desirable location with excellent transport links to bigger cities including Cardiff, and is in the catchment area for several "reputable primary and secondary schools".

Marketed by Flying Keys of Newport, who say this home must be viewed to "appreciate everything it has to offer", it is currently on the market for a reduced price of £180,000.

To find out more, you can click here or call Flying Keys on 01495 243473.