The Telegraph, with the help of Savills, has released a list revealing the top 48 poshest villages in Britain.

The list looks at desirable villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

The Telegraph, introducing the list, said: "Whether you wish to retire in the countryside, or want to raise your children in Britain’s great outdoors, finding the perfect village that combines both chocolate-box appeal with necessary amenities can be tricky.

"From rolling hills and winding roads, a healthy choice of local pubs and restaurants, plus good travel connections and impressive schools, there are so many factors to consider – and that’s before you even think about the area’s property prices."

Villages across Britain featured on the list including places in Shropshire, West Yorkshire and Devon.

There were also two locations in Wales featured on the list.

Two South Wales villages named among the poshest in Britain

Shirenewton (Monmouthshire)

Average house price: £556,956

Monmouthshire's Shirenewton featured among The Telegraph's 48 poshest villages in Britain list.

The three things that gave the village its "posh appeal", the news outlet said, was the Severn Estuary views, its famous Christingle service and yoga.

The Telegraph said: "Shirenewton is the biggest of three villages – the others being Mynyddbach and Earlswood – in between the Usk and Wye valleys in the Monmouthshire hills, with views that stretch down to the Severn Estuary."

Mike Watkins, partner at Mr and Mrs Clarke, added: "It has a sense of community that rivals other villages.

“You make friends mainly through the dog-walkers of the village, and at the crossroads of the three villages.”

Shirenewton was named among the poshest villages in Britain. (Image: Newsquest)

It is famous for its Christingle service, to which two ladies bring real donkeys, Mr Watkins continued.

Llancarfan (Vale of Glamorgan)

Average house price: £592,974

Llancarfan also featured on The Telegraph's poshest villages list commended for giving visitors the feeling they are taking a "step back in time".

Other things that gave the village its "posh appeal", the media outlet said, included its 12th century church and community pub.

The Telegraph added: "Llancarfan is just a 10-minute drive from Cardiff Airport, but with little disturbance from planes overhead and leafy meandering country lanes, it feels like taking a “step back in time”, according to WalesOnline.

"As of the 2011 Census, the village is home to approximately 750 people and, while you might think its proximity to Cardiff and Swansea might make it prone to becoming a commuter town, the population has remained stable for the past decade."