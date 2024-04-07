While there was a major buzz of excitement in the air, what businesses and traders are actually there?

The site, on Park Lane, just behind the main street of Cardiff Road in Caerphilly opposite the castle, has space for 28 traders, with 25 confirmed by the local council, including some regular pop-ups.

According to an official list from the council, here are all the traders available at Ffos Caerffili:

Two Shot Takeaway

Eco Play Box

Welsh ICE

Lock Up Bottle Shop

Castle Tackle & Bait

Upmarket Butchers

Joe’s Plant Place

Circular Studio

Joy House Creations

Bab Haus

ACME Burger

Bao Selecta

Eastraneo

Two Shot Social

Keralan Karavan (monthly pop up)

Doughnutters (popped up this weekend, and will move into a unit later this month)

The market will be open six days a week, only closing on Mondays.