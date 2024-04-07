AFTER months of delays, the eagerly anticipated Ffos Caerffili finally flung open its doors to the public at 9am on Friday, April 5. 

While there was a major buzz of excitement in the air, what businesses and traders are actually there?

The site, on Park Lane, just behind the main street of Cardiff Road in Caerphilly opposite the castle, has space for 28 traders, with 25 confirmed by the local council, including some regular pop-ups. 

According to an official list from the council, here are all the traders available at Ffos Caerffili:

  • Two Shot Takeaway
  • Eco Play Box
  • Welsh ICE
  • Lock Up Bottle Shop
  • Castle Tackle & Bait
  • Upmarket Butchers
  • Joe’s Plant Place
  • Circular Studio
  • Joy House Creations
  • Bab Haus
  • ACME Burger
  • Bao Selecta
  • Eastraneo
  • Two Shot Social
  • Keralan Karavan (monthly pop up)
  • Doughnutters (popped up this weekend, and will move into a unit later this month)

The market will be open six days a week, only closing on Mondays.

 